Noelvi Marte

Noelvi Marte Injury: Lands on IL with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

The Reds placed Marte on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain.

Marte was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup and a day later has landed on the IL. He will be eligible for activation May 15, but oblique strains often result in longer than minimum stays on the IL. Santiago Espinal will likely receive the bulk of the playing time at third base for the Reds while Marte is sidelined.

Noelvi Marte
Cincinnati Reds
