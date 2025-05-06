Noelvi Marte Injury: Late scratch Tuesday

Marte was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against Atlanta due to left side pain, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

With Marte removed from Tuesday's lineup, Santiago Espinal will move to third base, Spencer Steer will shift to left field and Austin Wynns will start at first base. Marte has gone 11-for-39 with two stolen bases, one home run and nine RBI over his last 10 games.