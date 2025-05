Marte is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus Washington.

After a blistering stretch during which he batted .471 over eight games between April 20 and April 28, Marte has slowed down a bit of late, going just 2-for-16 across his last four games. The 23-year-old will take a seat to begin Saturday while Santiago Espinal gets a start at the hot corner for the Reds.