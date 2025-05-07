Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado Injury: Nursing back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Arenado was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Pirates due to back spasms, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Arenado was scratched just minutes before first pitch and replaced at third base by Nolan Gorman. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being, and Arenado will receive an additional day of rest with the Cardinals having a scheduled off day Thursday.

Nolan Arenado
St. Louis Cardinals
