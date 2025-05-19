Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado News: Dropped to sixth Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2025 at 4:33pm

Arenado will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Tigers.

Arenado is in a 3-for-25 rut at the plate, which has dropped his season batting line to .247/.323/.380. As a result of his ongoing struggles, Arenado will be dropped from the cleanup spot for the first time all season. Willson Contreras will hit fourth for the Cardinals on Monday, while Ivan Herrera will bat fifth.

