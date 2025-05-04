Nolan Arenado News: Four hits in Sunday's doubleheader

Arenado went 4-for-8 with one RBI, one walk and one runs scored over both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Entering Sunday, Arenado had gone 11 games without a multi-hit effort before posting a pair of two-hit contests in the twin bill. The third baseman was 6-for-43 (.140) over that medicore stretch. Arenado started the year positively before his recent fade, but he's at a respectable .254/.341/.402 slash line with three home runs, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored, nine doubles and one stolen base over 32 games this season.