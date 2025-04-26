Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Arenado News: Slugs walk-off homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 victory over Milwaukee.

Arenado took Milwaukee closer Trevor Megill deep to end the game, popping a 385-foot solo shot to left field. The long ball snapped a nine-game stretch without a home run, over which the veteran third baseman struggled, batting just .182 (6-for-33). Overall, Arenado is now slashing .266/.267/.447 with three homers, 13 runs scored and 12 RBI across 109 plate appearances.

