Nolan Arenado News: Slugs walk-off homer

Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 victory over Milwaukee.

Arenado took Milwaukee closer Trevor Megill deep to end the game, popping a 385-foot solo shot to left field. The long ball snapped a nine-game stretch without a home run, over which the veteran third baseman struggled, batting just .182 (6-for-33). Overall, Arenado is now slashing .266/.267/.447 with three homers, 13 runs scored and 12 RBI across 109 plate appearances.