Gorman entered Wednesday's lineup versus the Pirates after Nolan Arenado was scratched, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gorman had been set to sit out his third game over the last four contests, but Arenado's undisclosed injury gives him a reprieve. The 24-year-old Gorman is just 2-for-27 at the dish over his last 10 tilts.