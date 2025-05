Gorman is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

The Cardinals are facing a right-hander (Tylor Megill) in the second game of the day, but the left-handed-hitting Gorman will nonetheless find himself on the bench. Gorman started at second base in the Cardinals' 6-5 win in Game 1, going 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.