Nolan Gorman

Nolan Gorman News: Playing time starting to slip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 6:27am

Gorman is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

It marks the second straight game and third time over the last four contests that Gorman has been out of the lineup, and all of them have been against right-handed pitching (to be fair, the first of those was the second leg of a doubleheader). Alec Burleson -- who is at designated hitter and batting sixth Wednesday -- has been heating up at the plate of late and looks to have regained his standing over Gorman as the top DH option versus righties for the Cardinals.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
