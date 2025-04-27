Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nolan Gorman headshot

Nolan Gorman News: Sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Gorman is not in the Cardinals' starting lineup against the Brewers on Sunday.

With the Brewers sending southpaw Jose Quintana to the mound, the lefty-hitting Gorman will head to the dugout for the start of Sunday's game while Luken Baker serves as the designated hitter and bats fifth. Since being reinstated from the 10-day injured list April 12, Gorman has gone 6-for-37 with five walks, four runs scored and seven RBI with a 31.8 percent strikeout rate.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now