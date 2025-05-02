Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Jones headshot

Nolan Jones News: Sitting again versus right-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Jones is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Jones appears to be losing his spot as the Guardians' preferred option against right-handed pitching. Jhonkensy Noel is once again making the start in right field for a second straight day against a right-handed starter. Across 83 plate appearances this season, Jones sports an ugly .169/.289/.282 slash line with one home run and five RBI.

Nolan Jones
Cleveland Guardians
