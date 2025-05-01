Nolan Jones News: Sitting against right-hander

Jones is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

The Guardians typically hold the left-handed-hitting Jones out of the lineup against left-handed pitching, but he'll sit Thursday against right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson, which will allow Jhonkensy Noel to pick up a start in right field. Though Jones still looks to be the preferred option in the strong side of a platoon, he hasn't exactly mashed against right-handed pitching this season, slashing .194/.286/.323 (78 wRC+) in those matchups.