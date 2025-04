Jones is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Even with right-hander Chris Paddack on the mound, Jones will come off the bench Tuesday. Jhonkensy Noel is manning right field and batting sixth. Jones is slashing just .179/.295/.299 with five doubles, one home run, five RBI, five runs scored and 11:23 BB:K across 78 plate appearances this season.