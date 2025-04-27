Nolan Schanuel Injury: Avoids fracture, sitting Sunday

Schanuel, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, was diagnosed with a right knee bruise and is considered day-to-day, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

The 23-year-old departed Saturday's contest after fouling a pitch off his knee, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury and expects to return to action soon. J.D. Davis is starting at first base Sunday in place of Schanuel, who will have a team day off Monday to aid in his recovery before Tuesday's series opener in Seattle.