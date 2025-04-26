Nolan Schanuel Injury: Helped off field

Schanuel was removed from Saturday's game against the Twins after fouling a ball off his right knee, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Schanuel needed assistance getting off the field after injuring himself in the fourth inning. The team has already labeled his injury as a contusion, so it doesn't seem like he suffered any structural damage as a result of the incident. J.D. Davis replaced Schanuel at first base Saturday and could be in line to start a game or two if the Angels decide to give their usual starter extra time to recover.