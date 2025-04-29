Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Schanuel headshot

Nolan Schanuel News: Back in lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Schanuel (knee) is in the Angels' lineup Tuesday at first base and is batting second.

Schanuel missed Sunday's rubber match in Minnesota due to a right knee bruise. he bruised his knee when he fouled a pitch off his knee, which forced him to depart Saturday's game early. The 23-year-old will resume his first base duties Tuesday after J.D. Davis took over for Sunday's game and the Angels' off day Monday.

