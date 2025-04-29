Nolan Schanuel News: Back in lineup Tuesday
Schanuel (knee) is in the Angels' lineup Tuesday at first base and is batting second.
Schanuel missed Sunday's rubber match in Minnesota due to a right knee bruise. he bruised his knee when he fouled a pitch off his knee, which forced him to depart Saturday's game early. The 23-year-old will resume his first base duties Tuesday after J.D. Davis took over for Sunday's game and the Angels' off day Monday.
