Nolan Schanuel News: Racks up three hits

Schanuel went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

Schanuel has five multi-hit efforts over his last nine games, going 12-for-32 (.375) in that span, but he's been hitless in the other four games during that stretch. The first baseman has hit well enough to command a starting role in his second full major-league season. He's up to a .265 average with a .716 OPS, two home runs, 10 RBI, 19 runs scored, one stolen base, six doubles and a triple through 39 contests. His plate discipline remains sharp, but there's little power in his profile.