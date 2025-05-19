Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Schanuel News: Three extra-base hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Schanuel went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles and two total runs scored in Monday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

This was an unusual display of power for the contact-hitting first baseman, and he played a big role in the Angels' win. Schanuel went deep in the first inning and came around to score again on a Taylor Ward homer in the third. Over his last 14 games, Schanuel has logged seven multi-hit efforts, going 19-for-51 (.373) in that span. He's up to three homers, 14 RBI, 25 runs scored, nine doubles, one stolen base and a .277/.365/.406 slash line over 44 contests this season.

