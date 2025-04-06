Omar Cruz News: Sent to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Cruz to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Cruz was unlikely to be available for at least a few days after tossing 2.2 innings and 68 pitches in relief in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Cubs, so the Padres elected to swap him off the active roster for a fresh bullpen arm in right-hander Logan Gillaspie, whose contract was selected from Triple-A. San Diego designated left-hander Tom Cosgrove for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Gillaspie.