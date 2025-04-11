Oneil Cruz Injury: Remains out Friday
Cruz (finger) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.
Cruz was hit on the finger by a pitch in Tuesday's game versus the Cardinals and will now miss a second straight start. He was available as a pinch runner or defensive substitute in the Pirates' last game and presumably will be again Friday, but it appears Cruz isn't ready to hit yet. Jack Suwinski is covering center field and batting sixth in Friday's series opener.
