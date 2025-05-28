Oneil Cruz News: Homers in win

Cruz went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Cruz drove in a run in the fifth inning and then put an exclamation point on things with a 109-mph home run in the eighth. Over his past 10 games, the 26-year-old has hit safely seven times while collecting four home runs, eight RBI, nine runs scored and two steals. On the season, he's slashing .230/.352/.489 with 12 homers, 26 RBI, 32 runs scored and 18 stolen bases across 210 plate appearances.