Oneil Cruz News: Homers, steals base in win

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, walk, stolen base, and an additional run scored in a 4-3 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Cruz sent a 115 mph missile to right field for a two-run homer in the fifth inning which extended the Pirates lead to 4-0. He stole his second base in as many games as well and has the potential to go 20-20 again this year after hitting 21 home runs and stealing 22 bases in 2024.