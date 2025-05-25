Oneil Cruz News: Power binge continues

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against the Brewers.

Cruz led off the third inning with his 11th homer of the season and third in a four-game set against Milwaukee. Sunday's shot was particularly impressive, as it was the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era at 122.9 mph. Cruz is hitting only .210 across 17 games in May, though he has 12 runs scored, seven RBI and six stolen bases in that span.