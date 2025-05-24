Oneil Cruz News: Slugs two homers

Cruz went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs during Friday's 6-5 win over the Brewers.

Cruz opened the scoring Friday in the third inning with a 442-foot blast into center field that left his bat at 118 mph. He then came up clutch with the Buccos down a run in the ninth by hitting another solo shot 427 feet into right center field. The 26-year-old's power display elevated his OPS from .783 to .822, and he now has four hits in his last three games after going 0-for-15 across his previous five contests.