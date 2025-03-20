Fantasy Baseball
Orelvis Martinez headshot

Orelvis Martinez News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 2:43pm

The Blue Jays optioned Martinez to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Martinez missed a few days of spring training after he was hit by a fastball on the hip Monday. He was able to return to action Thursday and log an at-bat. The infielder has been slashing .320/.393/.480 with a home run across 28 plate appearances in Grapefruit League play. In Triple-A Buffalo, the 23-year-old will likely be an everyday starter to begin the season.

