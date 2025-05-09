Orlando Ribalta Injury: Throwing bullpen session

Ribalta (biceps) will throw a 20-to-25 pitch bullpen session Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The bullpen session -- which will feature all fastballs -- will be Ribalta's first since he landed on the 15-day injured list with a right biceps strain nearly a month ago. He will progress to facing hitters before eventually going out on a rehab assignment if all goes well.