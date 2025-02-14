Oscar Mercado News: Joins Philly as NRI

Mercado signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

The 30-year-old spent last season at the Triple-A level in the Tigers and Padres organizations, compiling a .222/.308/.405 slash line with 12 homers and 16 steals over 93 games. Mercado posted a .761 OPS as a rookie with Cleveland in 2019, but he has a .596 OPS in 183 big-league games since that debut campaign.