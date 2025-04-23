Fantasy Baseball
Osvaldo Bido News: Trampled by Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Bido (2-2) took the loss Tuesday as the A's fell 8-5 to the Rangers, surrendering eight runs on eight hits -- including four home runs -- and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander came into the night having served up just one long ball in his first four starts, but Bido was victimized by his home park Tuesday, as Sutter Health Park continues to be very hitter-friendly. He has yet to last six innings in any of his five trips to the mound this season, hurting his fantasy value in formats that use quality starts, and his 4.85 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB through 26 innings aren't very appealing either. Bido will look to rebound in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the White Sox.

