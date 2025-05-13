Fantasy Baseball
Oswaldo Cabrera

Oswaldo Cabrera Injury: Diagnosed with fractured ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

The Yankees placed Cabrera on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left ankle fracture.

The diagnosis doesn't come as a surprise after Cabrera had to be taken off the field in an ambulance in Monday's game versus the Mariners. It's not clear at this point how long Cabrera might be sidelined, but certainly the absence will be a lengthy one. DJ LeMahieu (calf/hip) is taking Cabrera's spot on the roster and could receive the bulk of the reps at third base in Cabrera's spot, as well.

Oswaldo Cabrera
New York Yankees
