Oswaldo Cabrera Injury: Goes down with leg injury
Cabrera left Monday's game against the Mariners due to a left leg injury, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
Cabrera was injured on a play at the plate in the top of the ninth inning as he attempted an awkward slide. He was eventually taken off the field in an ambulance after being attended to by the team's training staff. The Yankees should have more information on Cabrera's injury after further evaluation.
