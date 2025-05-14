Fantasy Baseball
Oswaldo Cabrera headshot

Oswaldo Cabrera Injury: Surgery undetermined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Cabrera will undergo an MRI and seek multiple opinions before deciding whether to have surgery to repair his fractured left ankle, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Cabrera is facing an extended absence either way, but more clarity on his timetable should be available in the coming days and weeks. The utility player suffered the ankle injury in Monday's game against the Mariners when he attempted an awkward slide on a play at the plate.

Oswaldo Cabrera
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
