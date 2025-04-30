Oswaldo Cabrera News: On bench versus lefty

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

The switch-hitting Cabrera has been occupying the stronger side of a de facto platoon at third base with the right-handed-hitting Oswald Peraza, so the latter player will enter the lineup Wednesday while the Orioles send southpaw Cade Povich to the bump. Dating back to April 4, Cabrera is slashing .313/.389/.391 with one home run, 11 runs and eight RBI in 18 games, a level of production that could allow him to remain the Yankees' primary third baseman even once DJ LeMahieu (calf/hip) is cleared to return from the injured list.