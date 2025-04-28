Fantasy Baseball
Oswaldo Cabrera headshot

Oswaldo Cabrera News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

Cabrera appears to be receiving a routine day off after he had started each of the last 10 games while going 10-for-36 with three extra-base hits and five walks. Oswald Peraza will replace him as the Yankees' starting third baseman and No. 9 hitter, but Cabrera's spot atop the depth chart appears secure. DJ LeMahieu (calf) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and should return from the 10-day injured list soon, but after posting a career-worst .528 OPS in 2024, it's unclear if he'll be able to unseat Cabrera as the Yankees' preferred option at the hot corner.

Oswaldo Cabrera
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
