Oswaldo Cabrera News: Taking seat Monday
Cabrera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
Cabrera appears to be receiving a routine day off after he had started each of the last 10 games while going 10-for-36 with three extra-base hits and five walks. Oswald Peraza will replace him as the Yankees' starting third baseman and No. 9 hitter, but Cabrera's spot atop the depth chart appears secure. DJ LeMahieu (calf) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and should return from the 10-day injured list soon, but after posting a career-worst .528 OPS in 2024, it's unclear if he'll be able to unseat Cabrera as the Yankees' preferred option at the hot corner.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now