Otto Lopez headshot

Otto Lopez Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

The Marlins placed Lopez (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 3.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his right ankle Saturday, so it's not a surprise he'll require some time on the injured list. Lopez will be eligible to be reinstated May 13 but could require a longer absence. Nick Fortes (oblique) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move, with Javier Sanoja and Ronny Simon likely to see more playing time for the Marlins while Lopez is out.

