Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Otto Lopez headshot

Otto Lopez Injury: Likely to miss 2-to-3 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Lopez (ankle) said after Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Athletics that he expects to miss around 2-to-3 weeks, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Miami placed Lopez on the injured list prior to Sunday's game after he sprained his right ankle while stretching prior to Friday's 6-1 loss. Javier Sanoja has started at second base in both of the last two games and should serve as the primary option at the position in Lopez's absence, though Ronny Simon and Connor Norby could also be factors.

Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now