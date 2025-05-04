Otto Lopez Injury: Likely to miss 2-to-3 weeks

Lopez (ankle) said after Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Athletics that he expects to miss around 2-to-3 weeks, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Miami placed Lopez on the injured list prior to Sunday's game after he sprained his right ankle while stretching prior to Friday's 6-1 loss. Javier Sanoja has started at second base in both of the last two games and should serve as the primary option at the position in Lopez's absence, though Ronny Simon and Connor Norby could also be factors.