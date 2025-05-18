Otto Lopez News: Activated off IL

The Marlins reinstated Lopez (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Lopez missed two weeks of action after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain in early May. The 26-year-old should immediately regain a near-everyday role at second base. Despite Lopez's return, the Marlins' infield is missing a key piece, as shortstop Xavier Edwards was placed on the 10-day IL on Sunday due to a mid-back strain.