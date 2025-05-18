Otto Lopez News: Slugs homer in return

Lopez went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Rays.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance since May 2 after being activated from the injured list for an ankle injury before the contest. Lopez blasted a 401-foot home run off Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz in the fourth inning to give Miami a 3-1 lead. Lopez is now slashing .230/.293/.354 with three homers and steals apiece through 123 plate appearances. He appears set to re-establish his role as the Marlins' everyday second baseman.