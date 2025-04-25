Fantasy Baseball
Owen Miller News: Selected to MLB roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Rockies selected Miller's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Miller has slashed .244/.322/.372 with two homers, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored across 90 plate appearances this season in Triple-A, and he'll now be called upon to give the Rockies a bench piece capable of playing all over the infield and in the corner outfield spots. He'll replace Braxton Fulford on the big-league roster and take the 40-man spot of Thairo Estrada (wrist), who was shifted to the 60-day IL.

Owen Miller
Colorado Rockies
