Pablo Lopez Injury: MRI reveals strain

Lopez was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

There's a good chance that Lopez will end up moving to the 15-day injured list because of his injury, though no official move has been made yet. If the right-hander spends time on the IL, the team is optimistic he'll require only a minimum-length stay, especially since his injury was viewed as relatively minor immediately after he made an early exit from Tuesday's contest.