Pablo Lopez Injury: MRI reveals strain
Lopez was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
There's a good chance that Lopez will end up moving to the 15-day injured list because of his injury, though no official move has been made yet. If the right-hander spends time on the IL, the team is optimistic he'll require only a minimum-length stay, especially since his injury was viewed as relatively minor immediately after he made an early exit from Tuesday's contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now