Parker Meadows headshot

Parker Meadows Injury: Closing in on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Meadows (arm) threw to bases from the outfield Wednesday and said afterward that he feels close to being ready for a rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Meadows hasn't played in a game since late February as he comes back from a nerve issue in his right arm. Because his absence has been so long, his rehab assignment will likely be a fairly lengthy one. Still, Meadows makes for a fine stash in fantasy leagues where he is available.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers
