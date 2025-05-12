Parker Meadows Injury: Continuing throwing program

Meadows (upper arm) threw out to approximately 70 feet Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Per MLB.com, Meadows had already upped his throwing distance to 120 feet, though McCosky suggests Monday's throwing session was at a medium level of intensity, whereas his previous ones had been of lighter intensity. In addition to gradually ramping up his throwing program, Meadows has been taking batting practice off a pitching machine and has been involved in defensive drills, but the Tigers haven't indicated when he might be ready to embark on a rehab assignment. Meadows is on the 60-day injured list while he works his way back from right upper arm nerve discomfort and won't be eligible to make his 2025 debut until late May.