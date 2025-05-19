Patrick Bailey News: Absent from lineup again Monday

Bailey is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Royals.

It's the second straight day and the fourth time over the last eight contests that Bailey has yielded to Sam Huff at catcher. Bailey did deliver a game-tying, pinch-hit single in the eighth inning Sunday against the Athletics, so there does not appear to be anything wrong with him physically. The switch-hitting backstop has had a dreadful season at the plate, sporting a .489 OPS with a 31.8 percent strikeout rate.