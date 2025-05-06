Patrick Bailey News: Brings home three runs

Bailey went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 14-5 extra innings win over the Cubs.

Bailey gave the Giants a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly that brought LaMonte Wade home. Bailey came up to bat twice in the 11th frame, driving in a run in each of his plate appearances as part of San Francisco's nine-run inning. Bailey has reached base safely in five straight games, and over that span he has gone 6-for-17 with three runs scored and three RBI.