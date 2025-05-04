Patrick Bailey News: Scores twice, doubles in win

Bailey went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double during Sunday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Bailey singled in the fifth before coming around to score. He later cracked a double into left field during the seventh inning and crossed home again on a bases-loaded walk. The 25-year-old catcher delivered his first multi-hit game since April 9, marking his third such performance of the 2025 campaign. Bailey is now slashing .176/.224/.264 with nine RBI, nine runs scored, six doubles, a triple and a 6:33 BB:K across 98 plate appearances.