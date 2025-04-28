Patrick Corbin News: Handed first loss

Corbin (2-1) yielded two runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Athletics.

Corbin worked through four scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fifth inning. He gave up two extra-base hits in the inning and was removed from the game after Tyler Soderstrom's two-run double. Corbin generated a season-high 12 whiffs, including six with his slider. He has not given up more than three runs in any start this season but has not completed six innings in any of those outings. Corbin will carry a 3.79 ERA into his next start, which is expected to be at home this weekend against the Mariners.