Patrick Corbin News: Pitches well again Saturday

Corbin allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Saturday.

Corbin served up a leadoff homer to J.P. Crawford in the first inning, but the Mariners were unable to score on him after that. The veteran lefty fell one out shy of his first quality start of the season, though he did extend his streak of giving up two or fewer runs to four outings. Corbin hasn't completed six frames in a start yet, but he's enjoying a bit of a career revival in Texas so far, posting a 3.28 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB over 24.2 innings spanning five starts.