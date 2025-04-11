Patrick Halligan News: Acquired from Atlanta

The Astros acquired Halligan from Atlanta on Friday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Halligan comes to the Astros as the PTBNL in the trade that sent Rafael Montero to Atlanta on Tuesday. Halligan is a 25-year-old right-hander who split time between Double-A and Triple-A in Atlanta's organization last season. He opened the 2025 campaign at the Double-A level, where he's allowed two earned runs across one inning of work.