Patrick Reilly Injury: Sidelined at Double-A

Double-A Chesapeake placed Reilly on the 7-day injured list April 23 with right elbow discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Reilly exited his third start of the year after just one scoreless inning due to the elbow issue. The 23-year-old righty has a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB through 9.2 innings in his return to Double-A. Reilly's 10.8 percent walk rate this year is a career best.