Patrick Reilly Injury: Undergoes UCL reconstruction

The Orioles confirmed Thursday that Reilly has undergone a right elbow UCL reconstruction, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Reilly had been sidelined with an elbow injury and recently was moved to the full-season injured list at Double-A Chesapeake, so the news that he required a UCL repair doesn't come as a surprise. The 23-year-old righty will likely be sidelined until around midseason next year.